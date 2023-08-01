Bachelor Nation was shocked when Victoria Fuller confirmed she was dating Bachelorette alum Greg Grippo during the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 reunion ​in November 2022. The relationship reveal came after weeks of cheating rumors since Victoria had just gotten engaged to BIP costar Johnny DePhillipo on the finale two months prior.

Victoria denied cheating on her ex-fiancée and any crossover between the two relationships, but Johnny wasn’t so convinced.

Despite the drama, Victoria and Greg ignored the haters of their relationship and were known to shamelessly flaunt each other on each other’s social media channels — until now. In July 2023, Victoria and Greg sparked split rumors and eagle-eyed fans started to speculate about the clues that seemingly hinted at a breakup.

Did Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Break Up?

Victoria and Greg were known to consistently appear on each other’s social media channels, often sharing their date nights and adventures. In July 2023, fans noticed the pair seemed distant because the last time they posted each other was on June 3 during Greg’s birthday celebration.

“Did her and Greg break up? I’m asking because I haven’t seen them together in a while,” one user wrote under the Virginia Beach native’s July 21 Instagram post. Meanwhile, another added, “Damn girl you’re posting a lot. I think Greg sees it and you should just come out with the fact that you guys broke up.”

More than a week after the speculation started, Victoria seemingly responded to the breakup rumors by sharing a photo of Greg in Nashville. Many followers speculated that she posted an old photo of her man, but she appeared to shut down the claims by sharing more photos from their Tennessee outing with the caption, “Weekend Diary.”

In the snaps, the reality TV couple shared spent the weekend together at the 1 Hotel in Nashville. “G got us a little staycation up the street,” she added.

Reps for Greg and Victoria did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

When Did Johnny and Victoria Split?

Victoria and Johnny met during season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. They hit it off so well that they ended the season by getting engaged in August 2022. However, the couple sparked split rumors only two months later after Zachary Reality tweeted on October 21 that one engaged couple from season 8 had “already broken up.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans quickly speculated that Victoria and Johnny were the ones who ended their relationship. The drama only intensified when comedian Dave Neal revealed that two sources close to the couple claimed Victoria “cheated twice” on Johnny. Later that month, two fans claimed they saw Victoria in Italy with Greg.

Victoria later made it clear that she “never” cheated on Johnny during their short-lived engagement.

“I’m so f–king tired,” she told Bachelor alum Nick Viall during an appearance on his “Viall Files” podcast in December 2022. “If I don’t want to be with somebody because it is a toxic environment, I shouldn’t have to be with that person because the world wants me to. At the end of the day, I broke up with him and I’m so sorry that he’s hurting. But like, I’m hurting too. I should be able to move on, and whether it’s f–king three days or a month, like, I should be able to do that.”

How Did Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Meet?

While it is unclear how Victoria and Greg met, they had mutual friends since they both appeared on respective seasons on the Bachelor franchise.

Victoria made her debut on season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020 where she vied for Peter Webers’ heart. Meanwhile, Greg made his Bachelor Nation debut on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021. Victoria later made her debut on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in September 2022.

Shutterstock; Greg Grippo/ Instagram

When Did Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Start Dating?

After speculation ignited about Victoria and Johnny’s broken engagement on October 21, 2022, days later, she sparked dating rumors with Greg. Speculation started when two fans claimed they saw Victoria and Greg together in Italy on October 25.

The pair later seemingly confirmed their romance in November 2022 when they gathered for a dinner party at Bachelor Nation alum Nick Viall’s home.

“Game night had all the drama,” Nick captioned a video via TikTok of the small gathering on November 4, which showed Victoria giving Greg a kiss on the cheek.

Weeks later, Victoria confirmed her split from Johnny at the season 8 BIP reunion, which aired on November 21. During the episode, she also went public with her relationship with Greg, who was also present for the explosive reunion.