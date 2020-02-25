Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus

Rachel confirmed that she slept with two out of her three final men. “You know what I can confess? People are always like, ‘Were you intimate with everyone in the fantasy suites?’ Two out of three,” she told Access Hollywood on Tuesday, August 13. “I have never said that before!” The reality star didn’t name who she did the dirty deed with — her three finalists were Bryan, Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger — but we are putting our money on Peter. The former flames had an instant connection and a very tearful breakup since he revealed he couldn’t propose to Rachel at the end of the show. Therefore, they ended their relationship, but it didn’t mean that the fitness instructor didn’t care about her. “There is something here that I’ve never experienced, that is undeniable … That is why I’m still here and still fighting for us. I have maybe one thing that I’m still holding onto,” he said.