Welcome to the franchise! Bachelor star Clayton Echard’s contestant Gabby Windey has previously dated Bachelor Nation alums Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert. Get to know the contestant, including her job, where she went to college and more below.

What Happened With Gabby, Blake and Dean?

The 30-year-old’s past relationship with Dean, 30, was quite serious, with the Bachelor in Paradise alum calling her the “second love of my life” during his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast.

“She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” the former Bachelorette contestant, who attended the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs, said.

Dean even received a call from production about whether or not his ex would be a good fit for the reality dating show.

ABC/Pamela Littky

“Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette,'” he noted. “And I firmly believe that.”

As for her relationship with Blake, 32, that lasted for a few months when the Colorado native was 23. “It was a very long time ago, so Gabby could have changed a ton. She could be a different person,” Blake said on his “Behind the Rose” podcast in December, adding that they met through a mutual friend. “But from what I remember, she was obviously beautiful, and a lot of fun to be around. She’s the life of the party. She’s very outgoing, easy to get along with. I’m excited to watch her. I don’t know if she’ll win, but she doesn’t, I wouldn’t be shocked if she’s Bachelorette.”

What Is Gabby’s Job?

The contestant is an ICU nurse and has also been a Denver Broncos cheerleader since 2016. She was the first female and NFL cheerleader in history to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021, which is usually given to football players.

Will Gabby and Clayton Be a Good Match?

“Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence,” according to her ABC bio. “She doesn’t have a physical type but says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

One “nonnegotiable” is that whoever she ends up with must “also have room in their life” for her dog — goldendoodle Leonardo.

