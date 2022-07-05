Something to celebrate? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey started stealing hearts after first appearing on The Bachelor. As the new leading lady, fans are dying to know if she found Mr. Right. Is Gabby engaged? Keep reading to see season 19 finale and winner spoilers!

Is Gabby Windey Engaged

The nurse‘s relationship status post-show has not been revealed … yet. Gabby, 31, has remained very quiet about if she found love or not to avoid any spoilers about her finale, but she’s had a little bit of fun teasing fans.

In June, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader showed off her left hand via her Instagram Stories after returning home from filming and asked if anyone noticed anything new. Of course, there was no Neil Lane engagement ring to be found, but it definitely made people curious to know if a lucky guy popped the question.

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Who Does Gabby Windey Pick?

The guy who receives Gabby’s final rose is still a mystery. However, it’s clear that the reality starlet is looking for a relationship that is the real deal, which she proved as a contestant on Bachelor alum Clayton Echard’s season.

Following their dramatic split, Gabby stood her ground during a conversation with Clayton, 29. The former football player begged Gabby and Rachel Recchia to keep competing for his heart only to end things with both of them because he “loved” now-girlfriend Susie Evans “the most.”

“When you say love — when you say you love someone — you’re assuming responsibility to protect them, to care for them and not hurt them,” she told the leading man. “You didn’t do any of those things.”

That being said, there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between the exes, and Susie, 28, revealed she spoke to Gabby before reconnecting with Clayton.

“I reached out to her and I was like, ‘Hey, like I’m considering meeting up with Clayton, but I don’t want to make a bad decision and I want your honest opinion,'” the former beauty queen told People about her “great friend.”

“I was like, ‘Do you think that he can redeem this?’ And we had just a really honest conversation,” Susie continued. “Gabby fully supported me coming out to meet with Clayton again. She even said, ‘I don’t think Clayton’s a bad guy. I don’t think he had malicious intent at all.'”

Who Are Gabby Windey’s Top 4 Contestants?

Now that Clayton is in her past, Gabby has a great selection of guys for her future! Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo all earn a spot during hometown dates, Reality Steve reported. It’s believed that Justin Budfuloski is also in the Colorado native’s top four, but it has not been confirmed yet.

As far as what she’s looking for, Gabby wants a man with “quiet confidence,” according to her ABC bio. “Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”