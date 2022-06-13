Does she find The One? Bachelorette star Gabby Windey is the leading lady along with Rachel Recchia during season 19, and fans are already wondering: Who does Gabby pick? Keep reading for finale spoilers!

Who Does Gabby Windey Pick?

It is still unclear who exactly receives Gabby’s final rose at this time, and the leading lady is staying hush-hush when it comes to dropping hints.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

During an Instagram Q&A in June, the nurse responded to a follower who was wondering who she ended up with after the season by posting a picture of Zac Efron.

“He came for the right reasons, I swear,” she joked via her Instagram Stories.

Is Gabby Windey Engaged?

Bachelor Nation fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Gabby to find Mr. Right. No spoilers have leaked about whether or not she’s currently engaged, but viewers will find out soon enough.

That hasn’t stopped the Colorado native from having a little fun with fans. In June, she showed off her left hand via her Instagram Stories and asked if anyone noticed anything new. Of course, she wasn’t going to spoil her own season by flaunting a Neil Lane engagement ring, but it definitely got people excited for her season.

Who Are Gabby Windey’s Top 4 Contestants?

Gabby has her work cut out for her because her final four guys all seem amazing. Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillippo all secured a spot during hometown dates, according to Reality Steve. Justin Budfuloski is thought to also be one of Gabby’s final four, but this has not been confirmed.

Who Has Gabby Windey Dated?

Prior to becoming the Bachelorette, Gabby was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor, starring Clayton Echard. The professional cheerleader made it to the final three along with Rachel, but the former football player opted to end things with both ladies in order to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans.

Clayton wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation stud Gabby has been romantically linked to. She and Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert were college sweethearts and dated for a few years while attending the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

“She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” Dean reflected on his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, referring to her as “the second love of his life.” The travel influencer is now dating Caelynn Miller-Keyes after meeting during season 6 of BiP.

For her part, Gabby said she was grateful for her experience with Dean but noted it was a “distant past” on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo’s “Talking It Out” podcast.