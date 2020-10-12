Every First Impression Rose Winner on ‘The Bachelorette’ Prove These Ladies Know What They Want

Women’s intuition? The first impression rose given on The Bachelorette is actually a strong indicator as to which contestant may be the last man standing, according to the track records of past seasons’ leads.

There have been 16 seasons of The Bachelorette but only 14 of those included the night-one tradition. All in all, seven first-impression rose receivers went on to win the whole season. Compared to the fact that not one single first impression rose winner on The Bachelor has gone on to do the same, those stats are pretty promising.

The reasons Bachelorettes chose whom they gave their first impression rose to varies, but it all comes down to standing out. Becca Kufrin was won over by Garrett Yrigoyen rolling up in a mini-van, and she said he reminded her of her late father. The pair were engaged for over two years before calling it quits in 2020.

Rachel Lindsay loved how direct her now-husband, Bryan Abasolo, was from the get-go during season 13. “From the moment you walked out of the limo, I felt something that was unexplainable,” she said at the time.

JoJo Fletcher, who passed out her red rose to fiancé Jordan Rodgers during season 12, exclusively dished sage advice to Life & Style for any leading lady when it comes to following your heart.

“Well, I mean, I can tell you that — it doesn’t matter who you pick. Whether it’s someone that’s already controversial or not, things are going to be said about you, about this person, about your relationship,” the Texas native said. “So, sort of put your blinders on, trust yourself. If you trust this person, if you have a good feeling about it, and you know what’s real, trust yourself. Put your blinders on and block out the outside noise, get back to normal life.”

That’s not to say everyone hits right on the money. Hannah Brown gave her first impression rose to controversial contestant Luke Parker. She brushed off multiple red flags until their relationship ended in an explosive fight during their fantasy suite date when the Alabama native felt like the Georgia native judged her for having sex with other contestants.

“I think I have to back it up from the very beginning with my relationship with Luke. I will never try to say that the feelings that I had for him weren’t real because they were. It was the closest thing that I had to feeling love at first sight,” Hannah told Chris Harrison following her season.

Luke’s gift to her on night one made her feel confident he was there for her. She explained, “But I think a lot of that came from being really insecure about being The Bachelorette in the first place. I remember that when I got the call from you I was so excited but also I had this doubt of ‘Oh my gosh are the guys gonna be disappointed? And am I gonna be able to live up to this standard that I thought I had to live up to?’”

Keep scrolling to see all the contestants who scored first impression roses through the years!