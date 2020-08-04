A whirlwind! Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss’ relationship timeline went from being “in contact” before The Bachelorette to getting engaged just a few weeks into filming.

Life & Style exclusively confirmed on July 30 the Sacramento native threatened to quit season 16 because she had “fallen in love” with the handsome contestant, but their connection started even before he stepped out of the limo.

Filming for Clare’s season was delayed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Production picked back up four months later in July, but the hairstylist confessed to checking out her contestants via social media during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin in June.

“You can kind of tell people’s lifestyles like from Instagram Stories, and I see some that I’m like, ‘That’s not really my vibe,’ and others where I look at them and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season,'” she explained at the time.

Considering the leading lady “did reach out” to Dale prior to filming, a source exclusively dished to Life & Style, Clare vetting out her contestants definitely makes sense.

While their quickie courting seems too good to be true, the former wide receiver is “definitely looking for a serious relationship,” an insider close to Dale exclusively told Life & Style. “He was very excited to go on the show. He felt it was a good opportunity for growth and to meet somebody … I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try.”

Clare’s relaxed, California-vibe seems to align with Dale’s sweet personality. “He’s definitely a lovable guy,” adds the insider. “He’s open for anything and everything. He goes into things with an open heart and anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with.”

Production brought in Tayshia Adams as the new Bachelorette, Life & Style confirmed, and Bachelor Nation is pumped to watch the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant get a chance to find love. In the meantime, Clare and Dale are moving on to their happily ever after. Keep scrolling to see their full relationship timeline!