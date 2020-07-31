Not too shabby! Bachelorette star Clare Crawley amassed a hefty net worth after years in the Bachelor franchise. Unlike many reality stars who find fame, the season 16 leading lady actually kept her “real” job as a hairstylist while cashing on new opportunities. Keep reading to learn more about how Clare makes money.

The Sacramento native, 39, has an estimated net worth of $800,000, according to Biowiki. Clare first came into the public eye as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She made it all the way to the final two but was eliminated in lieu of Nikki Ferrell.

Although contestants don’t make money on The Bachelor and Bachelorette, her stint on season 18 launched a long reality career. It also gave her the opportunity to become a social media influencer. Clare makes a chunk of money from partnerships with companies like Tempurpedic, Bob’s Red Mill and more.

Clare went on the appear on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. She struck out and left voluntarily both times. Clare also won $10,000 during an appearance on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? during Bachelor Fan Favorites Week.

The stylist had a bit more luck on Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 and got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. They split one month later but hold no hard feelings toward each other.

“I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” the former contestant from The Bachelorette Canada exclusively told Life & Style after his ex was announced as the new lead. “All I want for her is to be happy because she deserves the best.”

Clare’s first love is being a hairstylist, which she started long before finding fame. “Would you be shocked if I told you I became a hairstylist over a decade ago, not because of hair?! I did it because I love connecting with people and being able to make a difference in their day, even if just for the few hours they sat in my chair!” the Bachelor Nation babe wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “I kid you not, I specifically remember one of my beauty school teachers telling me I’d never be successful because I care too much what the client thinks. (Who says that by the way!?) Well, here we are years later, and I’m still obsessed with my job and surrounded by some of the most amazing clients and friends ever!”

Courtesy Clare Crawley/Instagram

The California babe is a major success and reflected on the “hidden struggles” from her past during a June 23 appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“At one point, I was living in my car for three months, and I barely had a job making minimum wage being a hairstylist’s assistant when I first started doing hair. I was in an abusive relationship, and I just had lost my dad, too, so I was at, I would feel like the lowest of lows,” she told hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin about her life before appearing on The Bachelor.

It’s amazing to see how far she’s come!