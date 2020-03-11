We’re ready! Clare Crawley has some seriously handsome Bachelorette contestants lined up for season 16. The new leading lady definitely knows what she’s looking for, and we hope these men live up to her expectations.

The hairdresser confessed that becoming the next Bachelorette was “so unexpected” following the big reveal on Good Morning America on March 2. She’s a Bachelor Nation veteran, and fans are so ready to see what an older lead will bring to the reality dating show. Clare also thinks her age is a major positive. “A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing,” the starlet, who will turn 39 during filming, said. “But, I know what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for.”

She first appeared in the Bachelor franchise on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season in 2014. She then continued on to Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, and the process proved to work for her.

She got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour Savard from The Bachelorette Canada during the one-time Winter Games spinoff. However, they split one month later but promised that they had “no negative feelings” toward one another in a joint statement.

ABC/Paul Hebert

Benoit, 33, exclusively told Life & Style that he’s happy his ex is getting this opportunity but doesn’t “want her to get hurt” on the show. “I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” added the Bachelor Nation stud. “All I want for her is to be happy because she deserves the best.”

Clare’s former fiancé also took a moment to rave about her on Instagram after she was announced as the new leading lady. “She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!!” he captioned a cuddly photo of the two. “Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love, [Clare Crawley]!! You will be the best.”

He’s not the only fan of Clare in Bachelor Nation. Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti picked the Sacramento native as her Bachelorette frontrunner long before she was announced. Clare is “such a warm, nurturing soul who knows what she deserves,” Ashley exclusively gushed to Life & Style.

We can’t wait to see what Clare (and her men) bring to season 16. Keep scrolling to meet her contestants!