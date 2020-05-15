Hannah felt judged by Luke’s comments. “I have broken my own heart because I have allowed everything and to ignore all of the red flags for how I feel to have this and to have you say this about me and make me feel like you would look at me any differently or judge me or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am,” she snapped. “You’re holding other people to the standard that you don’t even live by. There is a lot of things that you struggle with … oh my gosh, that’s a big f—k you. That is what that is.” He was eliminated right then and there.
Kaitlyn Does the Deed
Kaitlyn Bristowe shocked fans when she had sex with Nick Viall after their one-on-one date in Ireland halfway through the season. Although the two seemed to have a great connection, the starlet was met with judgment and backlash from viewers.
“Just remember, when you judge me, you do not define me, you define yourself. Think about that before sending out negativity to [anyone] tonight,” she tweeted at the time.
The Award for Biggest A-Hole
After Wesley “Wes”Hayden was eliminated by Jillian Harris, he made a shocking revelation in the car afterward. “The first guy on The Bachelorette to ever make it to the top four with a girlfriend,” he gloated. Real classy, dude.
The Creepiest Gesture
Contestant Kasey Kahl was so smitten over his time with Ali Fedotowsky that he got a 6-inch tattoo on his wrist of a heart covered by a shield.
“I’m wearing my heart and my emotions literally on my sleeve,” he told the leading lady, who seemed a bit creeped out. He was eliminated during week 5.
Not Cool … At All
Emily Maynardwent OFF on contestant Kalon McMahon after he referred to her daughter, Josephine Riddick Hendrick (a.k.a. Ricki), as “baggage.” Ricki was only 6 at the time.
“I want to go out there and rip his limbs off and beat him with them,” Emily fumed in her confessional. “I will never as long as I live let anyone speak ill of Ricki or any other kids I may have or husband I may have. I want to go ‘West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods’ on his ass. That’s how much I love my daughter.” She snapped at him to “get the f—k out” on the spot.
Justin Gets the *Boot*
Ali found out Justin Rego had a girlfriend in Canada and confronted him in front of the group. That should have been the most surprising part, but it wasn’t.
The contestant, who was wearing a boot on his broken leg at the time, stormed out of the room and refused to talk to the blonde beauty. It was hard to contain your laughter has he literally jumped over bushes and pulled on locked doors trying to escape the situation.
DeMario Plays Dumb
Rachel Lindsay showed how tough she could be when a woman came on the show alleging to be DeMario Jackson’s girlfriend. The contestant called the surprise ex a “psycho.” However, he also confessed he had a key to her apartment — which he may or may not have mailed back.
Being the badass she is, Rachel shut the whole thing down as quickly as it began and sent him packing. DeMario has since claimed the whole situation was “fake.”
“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it,” Haley alleged to People. “He said, ‘It’s probably not going to happen, but it’s a huge opportunity. I’m only doing this for my music.’ He only did it for his career.”
“Jordan, you think this is a show, and you think you’re safe for now. But, one day, this ends, and when this ends, you go home,” Chad said to Jordan in front of the other contestants. “And, when you go home, you think I can’t find you? You think I won’t go out of my way to go to your house? I’m dead f—king serious.”
“You think I’m scared of you?” Jordan quipped. Chad warned, “I think you should be.”
The Slut-Shaming Heard Round the World
If looks could kill. Andi looked shocked when Nick asked, “Why would you make love with me if you weren’t in love with me?” on LIVE television during After the Final Rose. He then detailed the two did “fiancé type stuff” in the fantasy suite.
She called him out for his words hitting “below the belt” and proceeded to tell him off. “I’d be lying if I said it all didn’t hurt my feelings and affect me in a negative way,” Andi later told The Hollywood Reporterabout the situation. “Nobody wants to have their actions called out on television and be labeled these things. But the more I thought about what I actually did … the more I felt like embracing it and that I felt justified.”
When the Bachelorette Gets Dumped
Contestant Brooks Forester made it to the top three but ended things with Desiree Hartsock before their fantasy suite date. She seemed to be totally smitten over the reality stud, but he admitted he just wasn’t in love with her. Don’t worry, though, she went on to get engaged and married to Chris Siegfried.