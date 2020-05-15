Hannah Brown Telling Off Luke Parker

Season 15 — and the drama with Luke Parker — came to a head during his overnight date with Hannah. The Georgia native said he would “remove himself” from the show if she had sex with any of the remaining contestants, but then assured her that one “slip-up” would be OK.

Hannah felt judged by Luke’s comments. “I have broken my own heart because I have allowed everything and to ignore all of the red flags for how I feel to have this and to have you say this about me and make me feel like you would look at me any differently or judge me or make me feel like you would not think of me as a woman of faith like I am,” she snapped. “You’re holding other people to the standard that you don’t even live by. There is a lot of things that you struggle with … oh my gosh, that’s a big f—k you. That is what that is.” He was eliminated right then and there.