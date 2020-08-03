He’s a keeper! The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss and his ex-girlfriend Seema Sadekar were “in a serious relationship” before his engagement to Clare Crawley, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Dale, who is a former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, dated Seema, who is a professional golfer, “for a while,” says the insider. “When I met him, they had just broken up. My impression was he always wanted to get back with her. When it comes to girls, she’s the one he would talk about the most.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

In March, Dale, 31, was announced as one of the 42 men who would be competing for Clare’s heart on season 16 of The Bachelorette. However, a lot has changed since then.

The 39-year-old “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love” with Dale, an additional source exclusively told Life & Style on July 30. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do. They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

While fans were no doubt excited to see the California native as the Bachelorette, she couldn’t fight her connection with Dale. According to the first source, the South Dakota State alum is “super charming, very friendly, makes you feel important and is very supportive of other people’s ambitions.”

Dale is “very talkative and well-spoken,” “open and positive” and “pretty ambitious,” adds the insider. “He has his goals set and he’s tirelessly working towards them.” Over the years, Clare, who originally appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, has built a successful career as a hairstylist. So, we’re not entirely surprised to learn she fell for someone with great work ethic.

Prior to Dale, Clare was engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, whom she met on the Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. “I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” Benoit, 33, previously told Life & Style, noting that doesn’t “want her to get hurt” again.

As it stands, ABC is considering Tayshia Adams, who was a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, as Clare’s replacement, Life & Style exclusively revealed on July 31.

Ultimately, the producers would like to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left,” the source detailed. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate.”

