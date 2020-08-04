Strong woman! Bachelorette star Clare Crawley’s dating history includes fiancé Dale Moss, Juan Pablo Galavis and more eligible Bachelor Nation men. She’s proven time and time again that she knows exactly what she’s looking for and will not settle.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare threatened to quit the show because she had “fallen in love” with the Dale just 12 days into filming. A few days later, talk among production says the former pro athlete got down on one knee and got engaged to the Sacramento native.

While their quick romance seems surprising, the former wide receiver is “definitely looking for a serious relationship,” an insider close to Dale exclusively told Life & Style. “He was very excited to go on the show. He felt it was a good opportunity for growth and to meet somebody … I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try.”

Prior to falling head over heels for Dale, Clare pointed to vulnerability as one of the biggest traits she was looking for in a husband. “The most important thing is, I want a man who will take off his armor,” the hairstylist said on Good Morning America shortly after she was announced as the Bachelorette. “I want a man who’s strong, who’s willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable. I think that’s some serious strength right there.”

The former Bachelor Winter Games contestant is the oldest leading lady in franchise history, and she saw that as a major plus for her journey to find love.

“I feel like a lot of people put [age] out there as this negative thing, but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum continued. “I’m wondering if they’re ready for me, for my age. I feel that would be more of an issue than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age. I’m proud of my age, but I just feel younger. That, to me, is what’s important.”

Dale is eight years younger than Clare, but that doesn’t appear to be an issue for either of them. “He’s definitely a lovable guy,” adds the insider about the athlete. “He’s open for anything and everything. He goes into things with an open heart and anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with.”

