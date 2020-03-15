Boss man to the rescue! Bachelor host Chris Harrison came to the defense of new Bachelorette star Clare Crawley after her ex-boyfriend and former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis made a snarky comment about the men competing for her hand in marriage on season 16.

It all started when the 38-year-old took to Twitter with his observation on March 14. “I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS [in] their 20s,” the retired soccer player wrote. “I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON I’m gonna watch.”

I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch. — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020

From there, a fan decided to reply and drag him — so we definitely have this brave soul to thank for Clare’s killer clap back. “I knew you’d have some sort of jealous petty response to this,” the user wrote. But the Ithaca, New York native wasn’t about to let that follower have the last laugh. “Jealous? I just see it [as] FASCINATING,” he wrote, adding a winking face emoji.

Unfortunately for Juan Pablo, the 38-year-old ended up with the last word. “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness,” Clare clapped back at him on social media.

And this is why she’s our #Bachelorette She’s playing chess while the rest play checkers https://t.co/3dxc251QZj — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 15, 2020

That’s when our man Chris, 48, came through to share some sweet words about the upcoming season’s star. “And this is why she’s our #Bachelorette,” the reality TV guru wrote in a retweet of Clare’s shade. “She’s playing chess while the rest play checkers.”

Juan Pablo and Clare have a bit of history — she ended up as his runner-up on his season of the dating competition series in 2014. The divisive Bachelor lead ended up selecting Nikki Ferrell instead of Clare when season 18 came to a close, but their relationship was short-lived.

Nowadays, Juan Pablo is a married man. He started dating Venezuelan model Osmariel Villalobos in 2016, and by 2017, the couple had announced they secretly married. Though the couple doesn’t have children yet, Juan Pablo shares a daughter, Camila, with actress Carla Rodríguez.

Clearly, there’s still a little bad blood between the former bachelor and the blonde beauty. After all, not all is fair in love and war, y’all.