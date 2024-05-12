Travis Kelce was spotted attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at the Paris La Défense Arena in Paris on Sunday, May 12

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen dancing to Taylor’s music, alongside famous friends Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. It didn’t take long for Swifties to realize Travis, 34, was in the stands, and videos of him enjoying the performance quickly made their way around social media. During the set, Taylor, 34, played “So High School” and “The Alchemy” from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Fans are positive the tunes are about her relationship with Travis

The Paris show was not the first time Travis has traveled internationally to watch Taylor perform the concert. After he saw the tour for the first time in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2023, the professional athlete traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023, Sydney, Australia in February and Singapore in March.

Travis – who started dating Taylor in summer 2023 – previously spoke about attending the Australian show during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“Taylor’s very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get,” he told brother Jason Kelce during the March 6 episode. “Shout-out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”

While Travis has been seen enjoying the shows with several of his friends and Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, the “Call It What You Want” singer has made several nods to her boyfriend during the shows he attends.

For example, Taylor has changed the lyric of her song “Karma” from “karma is the guy on the screen” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs” at all of the shows he’s attended since they started dating.

The couple began dating in summer 2023 after Travis publicly revealed on his podcast he wanted to ask her out in July 2023, and they confirmed their romance when Taylor attended her first Chiefs game in September of that year.

Despite making several public appearances together, Taylor and Travis have kept personal details about their relationship out of the spotlight. However, she previously shed light on the early stages of their romance when she was named TIME’s Person of the Year in December 2023.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

“We started hanging out right after that,” the “Sparks Fly” singer told the outlet, referencing Travis’ comments during the “New Heights” episode. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Gotham/GC Images

After acknowledging that she’s faced backlash for the attention she’s received at his games, Taylor defended her decision to cheer on Travis in person.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she continued. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”