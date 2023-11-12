Travis Kelce was seen supporting girlfriend Taylor Swift at her Saturday, November 11, Eras tour stop in Argentina after night two of her Buenos Aires shows was rescheduled due to severe weather.

The NFL star, 34, cheered on Taylor, 33, from the VIP tent while she performed at Estadio River Plate, marking the first time he has been in attendance at one of her tour stops. The singer’s dad, Scott Swift, was in the tent alongside Travis.

Travis was previously seen at dinner with Taylor on the pair’s unexpected night off together on Friday, November 10, following news that the Grammy winner’s show had been canceled. Scott reportedly joined the couple in a private room at Elana, a restaurant in a Four Seasons hotel.

Travis likely planned to attend Taylor’s November 10 show before its cancellation. He was photographed as he touched down in Buenos Aires on Friday, November 10, after departing Kansas City late on Thursday, November 9.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” Taylor shared on social media that day. “We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The overseas visit comes after fan speculation that Travis will be in attendance at one of Taylor’s shows in the South American country.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not scheduled to play again until November 20, giving him a window to visit Taylor at her Buenos Aires Eras tour dates between Thursday, November 9, and Saturday, November 11.

Fans have been wondering whether the NFL star will use the blank space in his schedule to support his girlfriend at her record-breaking tour.

A source previously told Page Six that the Super Bowl MVP will be traveling overseas to see the “Love Story” singer.

There is, however, a tight window for the visit, as the insider explained Travis has to be back in the U.S. for practice on November 13. Travis and his teammates are preparing to face off against his brother Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20.

Though Travis himself didn’t confirm the trip ahead of time, he and Jason, 36, hinted about it on the Wednesday, November 8 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

When discussing how Travis plans to spend his week off from playing football, Jason asked if his younger brother had any plans to travel.

“Not really,” Travis answered. “I might just say f–k it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I’ve got to go somewhere sunny.” Travis added that he might go “closer to the equator.”

“South of the equator?” Jason quipped, to which Travis replied by laughing.

Jason also asked his brother on the November 8 episode where he may like to play next, directly naming Argentina and Brazil — two upcoming stops on the international leg of Taylor’s tour — as possible answers.

Taylor kicked off her weekend of Argentina shows on Thursday, November 9, without Travis in the audience.

The NFL star skipped Taylor’s first Buenos Aires show for a good cause: to attend a gala for his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

Travis was seen standing up and clapping after being congratulated for becoming the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history in a video shared on the foundation’s Instagram Story.

While Travis’ time with Taylor may be limited now, it’s possible he will be seen at later Eras tour dates, as the NFL season comes to a close on January 7, 2024. The “Lover” singer’s tour runs through December 8, 2024, with more shows all across the globe, including a second U.S. leg.