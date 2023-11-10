Jinx or good luck charm? These women were praised for either helping win the game — or causing a fumble.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers: Good Luck

Weird, but it worked! Shailene Woodley knew nothing about football when she began dating Aaron Rodgers in 2020, but he won his fourth MVP during their two-year romance, putting him second to Peyton Manning.

Gisele and Tom: Jinx & Good Luck

Though Tom Brady went 10 years without winning the Super Bowl after first meeting Gisele Bündchen, it’s hard to suggest the G.O.A.T. was ever really doomed — he eventually won four of his seven rings while married.

Hailee and Josh: Good Luck

Buffalo Bills fans must have no complaints about Hailee Steinfeld! Since QB Josh Allen has been linked to the actress, he’s broken the franchise record for most Offensive Player of the Week awards, and the team has won way more games than they’ve lost.

Taylor and Travis: Good Luck

Red hot! At press time, Travis Kelce had not only doubled his receiving yard stats, but his Kansas City Chiefs had also won every game Taylor Swift attended (and lost one that she skipped). His head coach, Andy Reid, said it best: “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Jessica and Tony: Jinx

“Right now, Jessica Simpson is not a fan favorite — in this locker room or in Texas Stadium,” Tony Romo’s Dallas Cowboys teammate Terrell Owens said in 2007, when everyone blamed the QB’s girlfriend for the team’s losses.