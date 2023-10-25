It looks like Taylor Swift actually is “The Lucky One” (yes, pun intended) for Travis Kelce! The pop star ​has been seen at several Kansas City Chiefs games and seems to have a positive impact on the tight end – so much so that Chiefs Coach Andy Reid approves.

“Taylor was in attendance, and it turns out it’s good she was in attendance, because they put your stats up [for] when she’s at the game and when she’s not at the game,” Travis’ brother Jason Kelce said on the Wednesday, October 25 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but when T. Swift is at the game, you’re averaging 99 yards. When you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

Travis, 34, said that it’s “hard to wrap [his] head around” the bump in his stats. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Swifties or the coach of the three-time Super Bowl champs. Coach Reid, 65, weighed in on Taylor’s good luck effect on Travis.

“In his post-game press conference, he was asked about your big game and his response was, ‘Kelce keeps getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants,” Jason, 35, said.

Gotham/GC Images

Travis chuckled at his coach’s words regarding his performance and responded by saying, “I love Coach Reid, man. What a guy. Listen, when you’re getting Big Red’s approval and blessings, you know you’re doing something right.”

Previously, Travis said he felt like the NFL’s coverage of Taylor’s attendance to his games was “overdoing it.” Several football fans have complained that Taylor and her A-list friends like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are getting too much coverage at the games, and Travis seemed to agree.

​On the October 4 episode of “New Heights,” Jason asked Travis to “take away his feelings for Taylor” and give his honest opinion on the coverage the Grammy Award winner continues to get at Chiefs’ games. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching, but at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure.”

The Travis and Taylor dating rumors have been swirling since earlier this fall. In July, Travis attended the Kansas City Eras ​Tour concert with every intention of shooting his shot. He made a friendship bracelet, a trend for Swifties at her concerts, with his phone number on it and planned on giving it to the singer. His plan hit a roadblock when he learned that Taylor doesn’t speak to anyone before or after her shows.

In the July 26 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis said, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

In the end, it looks like everything worked out in the NFL player’s favor because just two months later, Taylor showed up to cheer him on at Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Chicago Bears on September 24. While the two haven’t officially declared their relationship, it’s safe to say they’re quite happy together.