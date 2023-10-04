Travis Kelce thinks the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift at his games is getting out of hand amid their budding romance.

During the Wednesday, October 4, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 33, reflected on Taylor, 33, attending the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. The camera showed the “Cruel Summer” singer throughout the game, as well as her friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner.

“Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?” Jason Kelce asked in the episode titled “Jason Survives Overtime, Travis Escapes from New York and The NFL Needs to Calm Down,” which is a nod to Taylor’s 2019 song “You Need to Calm Down.”

Travis admitted he believes that everybody is “overwhelmed” by the situation.

Jason, 35, then told Travis to “take away [his] feelings for Taylor” before he asked for his “honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games.”

While many football fans complained that Taylor and her friends got too much attention, the tight end said it’s “fun” to see A-listers at the game. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching,” Travis said. “But at the same time, I think…”

Jason cut off his younger brother to say that the NFL was “overdoing it,” which Travis agreed with. “They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” Travis said. “Especially my situation.”

However, he added that the attention was likely good hearted and said, “They’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Taylor and her friends cheered on Travis just one week after she shocked fans by attending the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24. The Cats star was seen enthusiastically cheering on Travis as she sat with his mother, Donna Kelce, and his friends in a suite.

The “Enchanted” singer and athlete’s romance seemingly began after Travis revealed he attended her Eras tour show at Arrowhead Stadium in July. He explained during the “New Heights” podcast that he tried to ask her out by giving her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get her attention and left the concert without a date.

Mega Agency

After he made the confession on his podcast, Travis revealed he made contact with Taylor and invited her to watch him play in person. While appearing on a September episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Travis said he told Taylor, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

Taylor and Travis are still in the early phases of their relationship, though the NFL star seemingly sees a future with the “Blank Space” singer.

“Travis is completely smitten,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “He likes that when you take all the fame, glitz and glam away, Taylor is pretty down to earth. She laughs easily and they both have a similar sense of humor.”