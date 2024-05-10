Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino Planning Summer Wedding

Is Sydney Sweeney preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé Jonathan Davino?

The 26-year-old actress was photographed leaving an ​L.A. bridal shop with a garment bag in tow on April 28. It’s been two years since the entrepreneur, 38, popped the question and, according to a source, planning is finally underway.

“They’re having a summer wedding, something small and intimate in Chicago, with touches of their personalities sprinkled throughout,” says the source. “Jonathan can’t wait to see Sydney in a white dress.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

At first, neither Sydney nor Jonathan was in any rush to wed.

“She wanted to focus on her career, and he totally supported that,” says the source. “But Sydney’s only going to get busier and more in demand, so they decided now would be a great time to do it.”