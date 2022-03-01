It’s no secret that Sydney Sweeney‘s character on Euphoria, Cassie Howard, has a complicated love life. However, in real life, the Spokane, Washington, native is happily dating her longtime boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. To learn more about Jonathan and the pair’s relationship, keep reading!

When did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino start dating?

The Handmaid’s Tale alum and the restaurateur began seeing each other in 2018, according to multiple outlets.

Since their relationship began, Sydney and Jonathan prefer to keep a low-profile. That said, during a February 2022, interview with Cosmopolitan, the Big Time Adolescence star opened up about her decision to date outside of Hollywood.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” Sydney explained.

“I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright, and I need to step back.’ I look for a best friend,” she continued. “I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Are Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino engaged?

On February 28, Sydney and Jonathan sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger, in a photo obtained by TMZ.

Who did Sydney Sweeney date before Jonathan Davino?

In a November 2020 interview with C Magazine, Sydney reflected on her romantic history.

“There was a period there where my parents tried to shield me as much as possible from the pain and the financial stress. They didn’t explain things to me, and that made me angry,” the HBO personality recalled. “So, I acted out, but not in the way you would think. I was a straight-A student in all AP classes. I was valedictorian. I never went to a high school party. I’ve never done drugs, to this day. The acting-out Syd tried to find love through boys. I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships.

Since that time in her life, Sydney has grown. “Being able to love yourself before allowing anyone else to love you — that’s where true happiness and healthiness comes from,” she said.