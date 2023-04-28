Moving on! Gigi Paris has seemingly proved that she has no time for second best, as multiple reports surfaced on April 26 that she broke up with boyfriend Glen Powell amid rumors he’s involved with Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney. But who is the model and newly single 30-year-old? Keep scrolling for everything we know about Gigi Paris.

Who Is Gigi Paris?

Gigi Paris, born Jehane-Marie Paris, is a model and businesswoman from Miami, Florida. She was discovered amid the modeling world at just 14 years old, and got her first gig with Seventeen magazine shortly thereafter.

“I was 14 when I first started and I had never thought about modeling…like, it never occurred to me. When I first started, I booked Seventeen magazine, which was like, ‘Whoa!’ For a little 14-year-old girl, I was so excited,” she said of her early career.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After landing the gig, Gigi became a staple on the runway scene and worked for such clients including Nordstrom, Revolve and Mercedes-Benz. Taking her skills in front of the camera, Gigi even appeared in the music video for Keith Urban’s hit “Somewhere in My Car”.

Where Is Gigi Paris From?

Though she was born in the United States, Gigi has been vocal about connecting with a variety of cultures. Her mother, who is from France, and her father, who is from Venezuela, met while they were in college – by all accounts, the couple is just as happy today as they were back when they met at the University of Miami.

“I identify with many different cultures, so I don’t really identify with anything in particular,” Gigi said of her upbringing in an interview with In the Face of Others. “I call myself a little ‘mutt’ of sorts. I like to think we as people are all one.”

She went on to say that her family and friends “giver [her] strength” unlike any other people in her life – she even talked about where she saw herself in the future.

“I love my family and I can’t wait to extend the love within it with children of my own,” she said.

What Does Gigi Paris Do for Work?

As aforementioned, Gigi is a model. She is also the creator and designer behind label Jijou Paris, which launched in 2021. Taking to social media to promote the brand, Gigi wrote in 2022, “All of our pieces are locally sourced and produced in Los Angeles, California. Although our inspiration stems from our French roots, the pulse of Jijou lives and breathes in the magic of Hollywood.”

When Did Gigi Paris and Glen Powell Start Dating?

Gigi and the Top Gun: Maverick star first sparked dating rumors in early 2020 before making their romance official on Valentine’s Day 2021. The duo often spotlighted each other on social media and joined one another for red carpet events.

When Did Gigi Paris and Glen Powell Break Up?

Rumors of a possible romance between Glen and Euphoria star Sydney took hold of the headlines in April 2023, as photos and videos from the set of Anyone But You proved just how electric the connection was between the actors.

After eagle-eyed fans noticed a possible Instagram unfollowing of Sydney on Gigi’s part, the model posted a video of her walking on April 26 with the caption, “Know your worth & onto the next.” Entertainment Tonight and People both reported that Gigi and Glen broke up weeks prior and that their separation was amicable.

As for Sydney, her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino is seemingly still on, but the couple have faced a brunt of break up rumors amid Glen and Sydney’s joint project.