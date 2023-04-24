What’s the tea? Glen Powell‘s dating life has been making major headlines since sparking romance rumors with Sydney Sweeney amid breakup speculation with longtime love Gigi Paris.

Fans started to wonder in March 2023 if something was going on between the Top Gun: Maverick and Euphoria stars after steamy photos of them filming an upcoming movie in Australia started swirling online. Internet gossip account Deux Moi reported the following month that Gigi started sharing rather cryptic messages on social media, which hinted at trouble in paradise between herself and Glen. Then, it appeared that Gigi had unfollowed Sydney on Instagram as reported by Page Six.

So what’s really going down between them? Keep reading for all the details!

Is Glen Powell Single?

The Set It Up actor was first spotted with Gigi in 2020, sparking romance rumors. However, the pair did not make their relationship public until 2021 when she was his date to various events supporting the Top Gun: Maverick release. The last time Glen and Gigi were spotted publicly together was at the Golden Globe Awards in January 2023.

That being said, it’s unclear where his dating life stands now.

Is Glen Powell Dating Sydney Sweeney?

Fans are convinced the costars are more than friends, especially after seeing photos of them filming together.

However, Life & Style confirmed in February 2022 that Sydney was engaged to Jonathan Davino, whom she had been dating since 2018.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” Sydney shared during an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2022 about her dating life. “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright, and I need to step back.’”

That being said, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Sydney without her engagement ring on various occasions. Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi appeared to hint at her and Jonathan’s split in a July 2022 post, but she has never spoken publicly about her relationship status.

“This B-list actress on a hugely popular streaming show has just dumped her fiance and partner of many years,” the anonymous post read at the time, with commenters speculating the tip was about the HBO actress. “With awards season putting her name in the headlines, she’s realized that she can do a lot better than him.”