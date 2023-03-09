It’s getting hot in here! Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell stripped down and showed off their incredible beach bodies while filming a steamy scene for their upcoming romantic comedy.

While details for the movie have been kept under wraps thus far, the Euphoria star, 25, and Top Gun: Maverick actor, 34, looked happier than ever while shooting on a boat in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, March 8. Glen’s toned abs were on full display as he wore purple bathing suit shorts and jumped in the water. Sydney, for her part, looked cute in a floral bikini with her hair up in a ponytail. The HBO actress held a pair of sunglasses as she and her scene partner got up close and personal for the cameras.

Earlier this month, Sydney shared the first photo of her and Glen on set via Instagram. “Hot box,” she captioned the March 3 shot, which showed her looking up at Glen whose face could be seen in what appeared to be a camera lens.

The White Lotus alum has been keeping busy lately. Not only does she have tons of movie roles — including this one — on the horizon, but Sydney even teamed up with Frankie’s Bikinis for an epic collaboration.

“I grew up on the water, always running around in a bikini. If I wasn’t swimming in the lake or the ocean, I was skiing or attempting to surf,” the actress explained to Elle ahead of the bikini line’s March 14 launch. “So there was always a part of me that wanted to create something that truly felt like me, and with Francesca [Aiello] and her incredible company, we really created something special.”

As the bikini queen, it’s no surprise that Sydney collaborated with such an iconic brand. Especially since her Euphoria character, Cassie, sported a pink Frankie’s Bikinis one-piece for that iconic pool scene in season 2, which “definitely sparked” the collaboration conversation.

“I think it’s powerful to show the world you are unapologetically yourself,” Sydney told the magazine about her designs. “We wanted pieces that made people feel confident and free in their bodies.”

