Becoming Hollywood’s sweetheart is no easy feat, but Sydney Sweeney is handling the title like a champ! Before becoming a viral meme thanks to her role as Cassie Howard on Euphoria, the actress had a lot of movies and TV show credits under her belt. In fact, the Washington native made her acting debut in 2009. Since then, she’s had a myriad of different roles in comedies to dramas and even romantic films.

“It is a way to challenge myself, and I also never wanted to be typecast,” Sydney told NYLON in July 2018. “I was always worried that I would just play the girlfriend or the cute next-door neighbor and not have these characters with depth. But I’ve been really lucky to be able to find and play different roles that are completely different from myself and completely different from each other.”

However, it wasn’t until Euphoria premiered via HBO in 2019 that Sydney became a household name. Now, she’s been exposed to the dark side of fame — which includes people constantly tearing down her appearance.

“Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly,” she addressed fans through tears in an Instagram Live video from May 2021. “I would never actually do this, ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

The Handmaid’s Tale star added, “I know everyone says, like, ‘You can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things.’ But like, I’m a f–king person. I’m just sitting here with my dog Tank watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggy. People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f–ked up.”

Months after her public plea for people to be nicer, Sydney revealed that there was “more to the story” than her just crying on social media. “That morning, I had a campaign shoot for a lingerie company. I started my period, and I did not want to put a tampon in because I didn’t want to be bloated in the photos,” the White Lotus star recalled to Cosmopolitan in February 2022, noting that she tried to stop her period but ended up getting sick at the photo shoot.

“That night, one of my friends really wanted me to go out with her and I texted her and said, ‘I can’t come.’ I think it was the last straw, me bailing on her. She said that she couldn’t rely on me and didn’t want to be my friend anymore,” Sydney shared. “So that happens and I’m already crying, throwing up, and then two seconds later, I go on Twitter and see that I’m trending. I’m reading all these comments saying so much stupid stuff about my appearance. I went on social media and cried.”

This wasn’t the first time Sydney spoke candidly about what people have said regarding her appearance. During an interview with Wonderland magazine from September 2021, she revealed the public’s biggest misconceptions about her are “that I have big boobs, I’m blonde and that’s all I have.”

