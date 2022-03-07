The cast of Euphoria is often baring it all for the camera, but sometimes, the show’s stars aren’t huge fans of their nude scenes.

Sydney Sweeney, for one, has spoken publicly about being naked on screen as her character, Cassie Howard. During a January 2022 interview with The Independent, the HBO star explained that she’s able to work closely with the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, and has never felt uncomfortable with any of her nude scenes.

“Sam is amazing,” she told the newspaper. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless, and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

What has made her uneasy since Euphoria‘s June 2019 premiere is the public’s response to her nudity. Elsewhere in the article, the actress recalled people tagging her younger brother in Cassie’s nude scenes on social media.

“With [HBO series] the White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognizing the hard work I’ve been doing. This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked,” Sydney explained. “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Jacob Elordi, who plays bad boy Nate Jacobs on Euphoria, has also gotten used to stripping down for the camera.

“Every scene is like, ‘He sleeps with this person. He does this with this person naked,’” the Australia native said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022. “On Euphoria, it comes with the territory of the character. He’s this ultra-masculine, macho jock. Those guys, I think, tend to go around pretty shirtless, so it’s sort of OK. And we have an intimacy coordinator. … She’s like a second mother.”

The Kissing Booth actor added, “The crew has been the same from the first season through the second season. So, it’s kinda like getting naked in front of your family. … Which is weird. It’s always weird.”

