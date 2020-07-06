Get to Know the ‘Kissing Booth 2’ Cast Before the Movie Drops — Joey King, Jacob Elordi and More

When it comes to Netflix original movies, few have had the success of The Kissing Booth. Thankfully, on Friday, July 24, The Kissing Booth 2 will drop on the streaming platform and fans will finally be able to get an update on Elle Evans (played by Joey King), Noah Flynn (played by Jacob Elordi), Lee Flynn (played by Joel Courtney) and the rest of the beloved characters!

For those of you who didn’t see the original in 2018 — what are you waiting for?! — the storyline follows longtime best friends Lee and Elle as they navigate high school together. When they were younger, Lee and Elle created a list of friendship rules to follow, including No. 9: “Relatives Of Your Best Friend Are Totally Off-Limits.”

Trouble is, after Elle and Lee’s older brother, Noah, end up kissing at a school fundraiser, that rule goes completely out the window. The rest of the movie deals with Noah and Elle’s blossoming love story, as well as her friendship with Lee hitting rock bottom. The Kissing Booth 2 picks up right where the last movie leaves off — with some new twists, turns and drama, of course.

As it happens, Joey King and Jacob Elordi were dating IRL when The Kissing Booth was released. However, the pair split just before filming for The Kissing Booth 2 began. Joey, 20, described working with her ex as a “crazy” and “wild experience” during a 2019 episode of influencer Lauren Elizabeth’s “Mood” podcast.

“Honestly, it was a really beautiful time,” the Act star continued. “I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor. I grew as a person on this.” As for shooting romantic scenes with Jacob? Joey assured they were “fine” and “good.”

Since then, Joey has moved on with film director Steven Piet and Jacob, 23, is rumored to be dating his Euphoria costar Zendaya. We’re so glad the former were able to put aside their differences for the sake of the movie.

To learn more about Joey, Jacob and the rest of the cast of The Kissing Booth 2, scroll through the gallery below!