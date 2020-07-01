Everyone knows the best way to unwind after a fun day at the beach is to plop down on the couch and fire up some Netflix. With that, we’re breaking down which TV shows and movies are coming and going on the streaming platform in July 2020. To see the full list, keep reading!

What’s coming to Netflix in July 2020:

Wednesday, July 1:

Abby Hatcher (season 1)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

Anne Frank: Parallel Stories (2019)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (season 2)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin (season 1)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Deadwind (season 2)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Kingdom (seasons 1, 2 and 3)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Resgate (2019)

Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (season 1)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F–k-It List (2020)

The Firm

The Governor (season 1)

The Karate Kid Trilogy

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Trotro (season 1)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020)

Unsolved Mysteries (season 15)

Winchester (2018)

Thursday, July 2:

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020)

Warrior Nun (season 1)

Friday, July 3:

Cable Girls (season 5B)

Desperados (2020)

JU-ON: Origins (season 1)

The Baby-Sitters Club (season 1)

Saturday, July 4:

Hook (season 1)

Penalty (2019)

Sunday, July 5:

ONLY (2019)

The Underclass (season 1)

Monday, July 6:

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Tuesday, July 7:

How Do You Know (2010)

The Lorax (2012)

Wednesday, July 8:

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020)

Stateless (Limited Series)

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

Was It Love? (season 1)

Yu-Gi-Oh! (season 1)

Thursday, July 9:

Japan Sinks: 2020 (season 1)

The Protector (season 4)

Friday, July 10:

Dating Around: Brazil (season 1)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (season 1)

Hello Ninja (season 3)

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (season 1)

The Old Guard (2020)

The Twelve (season 1)

Tuesday, July 14:

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series)

We Are One (2020)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020)

Dark Desire (season 1)

The Players (2020)

Skin Decision: Before and After (season 1)

Sunny Bunnies (season 1 and 2)

Wednesday, July 15:

Thursday, July 16:

Fatal Affair (2020)

Indian Matchmaking (season 1)

MILF (2020)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Friday, July 17:

Cursed (season 1)

Kissing Game (season 1)

Funan (2018)

Saturday, July 18:

Gigantosaurus (season 1)

The Notebook (2004)

Sunday, July 19:

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

Monday, July 20:

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (2020)

Tuesday, July 21:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (season 2)

Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (2020)

Street Food: Latin America (season 1)

Wednesday, July 22:

61* (2001)

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Limited Series)

Love on the Spectrum (season 1)

Norsemen (season 3)

Signs (season 1)

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion (2019)

Thursday, July 23:

The Larva Island Movie (2020)

Friday, July 24:

Sing On! Spain (season 1)

Animal Crackers (2017)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (2020)

In The Dark (season 2)

Offering to the Storm (2020)

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

Sunday, July 26:

Banana Split (2018)

Shameless (season 10)

Tuesday, July 28:

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (season 4)

Jeopardy! (collection 6)

Last Chance U (season 5)

Wednesday, July 29:

The Hater (2020)

Thursday, July 30:

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2020)

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (season 1)

Friday, July 31:

Get Even (season 1)

Latte & the Magic Waterstone (2019)

Seriously Single (2020)

The Speed Cubers (2020)

The Umbrella Academy (season 2)

Locked Up (season 1)

What’s leaving Netflix in July 2020:

Wednesday, July 1:

21 (2008)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Andy Griffith Show

Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan (season 1)

Blow (2001)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2009)

Center Stage (2000)

Chasing Amy (1997)

Cheers

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Chloe (2009)

Click (2006)

Cloverfield (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Duchess (2008)

El Barco (3 Seasons)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Happyish

Here Alone (2016)

Inception (2010)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi (season 1)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Last Samurai (2003)

Limitless

Little Monsters (1989)

Mansfield Park (1999)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Minority Report (2002)

Momo Salon (Season 1)

Operational Proposal (Season 1)

Patriot Games (1992)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Polar Express (2004)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

Razia Sultan (season 1)

The Ring (2002)

Satrangi (season 1)

Scary Movie (2000)

Sliver (1993)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1995)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodline, aka Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Yes Man (2008)

Monday, July 6:

The Fosters

Tuesday, July 7:

NSU German History X (season 1)

Thursday, July 9:

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Sunday, July 12:

Gonul (season 1)

Wednesday, July 15:

Agent Raghav (season 1)

Bh Se Bhade (season 1)

Bhaage Re Mann (season 1)

Gangs of Hassepur (season 1)

Maharakshak Devi (season 1)

Monday, July 20:

The Most Beautiful Hands of Delhi (season 1)

Wednesday, July 29:

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Thursday, July 30:

Incredibles 2 (2018)