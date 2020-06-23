Get to Know the Cast of Netflix’s Steamy Drama ‘365 Days’

Is it getting hot in here? On June 10, Netflix released 365 Days, an erotic polish film that makes 50 Shades of Grey look like an episode of Spongebob Squarepants. Since then, the steamy drama continues to rank in the top 10 in the U.S. — and has never fallen below No. 3.

In fact, according to Forbes, 365 Days held the No. 1 spot for a total of 10 days, making it the second film since Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential to achieve that milestone. As a result, the internet has exploded with adoration for the talented cast, especially Michele Morrone (who plays Massimo) and Anna-Maria Sieklucka (who plays Laura).

For those of you who have yet to indulge in the film, here’s what you can expect: sex, crime and subtitles. While some of 365 Days is in English, it also features scenes in Italian and Polish. That said, the dialogue isn’t exactly why it’s become such a hit.

*Warning: spoilers ahead.* The movie starts off with Massimo and his father, who are members of the Sicilian Mafia, on a rooftop negotiating a deal with another group of gangsters.

Suddenly, Massimo spots Laura twirling on a beach and immediately becomes transfixed by her spirit and beauty. Minutes later, Massimo’s father is shot and killed — but that’s not all. The bullet goes through him and into Massimo’s chest. The last thing he sees before he passes out is Laura’s face.

A few months later, Laura takes a birthday trip to Sicily with her boyfriend, Martin (played by Mateusz Lasowski), and best friend, Olga (played by Magdalena Lamparska). After seeing her, Massimo, who turns out to be a Dominant who enjoys BDSM, decides to kidnap her and give Laura 365 days to fall in love with him.

As you might’ve guessed, she does fall in love with him after several passionate days together and they decide to get married. During the last scene, Laura is on her way to tell Massimo she is pregnant with his child when a rival mob murders her.

As it stands, a sequel has yet to be announced, but audiences definitely want more! Scroll through the gallery below to get to know the cast of 365 Days.