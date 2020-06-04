Get to Know the Actors Who Play Your Favorite Characters on ’13 Reasons Why’ Seasons 1 Through 4

In 2017, Netflix dropped an original series called 13 Reasons Why based on a Jay Asher novel of the same name. Now, a little over three years later, the beloved, yet controversial series is coming to an end with its fourth and final season airing on Friday, June 5.

During the show’s inception, the plot was centralized around Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette) and Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford). Warning: Major spoilers from seasons 1 through 3 ahead. Trigger warning: This article contains language related to rape and sexual assault. Season 1 of 13 Reasons Why followed Clay on his quest to discover why Hannah, who left behind 13 cassette tapes addressed to 13 people, committed suicide.

Throughout his journey, the determined teenager came to undercover a number of secrets, many of which dealt with serious issues like rape, sexual assault, substance abuse and self-harm.

By season 2, Hannah’s tapes had become a matter of public record and ultimately led to a civil trial against the group’s school, Liberty High. Additionally, it led to a criminal trial against Bryce Walker (played by Justin Prentice) for raping Hannah Baker before she died. While the audience knew Bryce had also raped Jessica Davis (played by Alisha Boe), she didn’t come forward until later on in the season.

Other major plot points in season 2 include Montgomery de la Cruz (played by Timothy Granaderos) sexually assaulting Tyler Down (played by Devin Druid). As a result, Tyler attempted to commit a mass shooting during a school dance.

Clay and Tony Padilla (played by Christian Navarro) prevented that from happening in the last seconds of episode 10, “Bye.” Season 3 opens with an episode titled, “Yeah. I’m the New Girl,” and introduces Ani Achola (played by Grace Saif) who befriends Clay and the others. Ani is also the narrator throughout the whole season as the audience tries to uncover who killed Bryce Walker.

In short, Alex Standall (played by Miles Heizer) killed Bryce while Jessica watched. However, the group collectively managed to convince law enforcement that it was Montgomery, who was later murdered in prison.

What they didn’t know is that Montgomery had a love interest named Winston Williams (played by Deaken Bluman) who could account for Monty’s whereabouts during the time of Bryce’s death.

With a show like 13 Reasons Why, you can always expect the unexpected and we have no doubt the final season will follow suit. Scroll through the gallery below to get to know the actors who have played your favorite characters seasons 1 through 4.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.