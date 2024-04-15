Who Is the Most Attractive ‘Bachelor’ of All Time? See the Handsome Hunks!

After 28 seasons, The Bachelor has introduced America to some of the country’s hottest and most eligible single men.

NoDepositRewards.com, a source for no deposit bonus codes guides, ranked the attractiveness of Bachelor stars from every season of the show using the golden ratio theory, which is used to analyze facial proportions to determine who is most aesthetically pleasing. Scores out of 10 were given to each Bachelor.

Joey Graziadei, star of The Bachelor‘s most recent season, landed a golden ratio score of 6.23, resulting in a tie in 15th place with season 9’s Bachelor Lorenzo Borgh.

But these Bachelors ranked higher! From Brad Womack to Matt James, Life & Style shows the top 10 most attractive Bachelor Nation stars of all time, according to the golden ratio theory. See photos of the hotties below.