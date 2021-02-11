Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell has been a frontrunner on season 25, which leaves fans wondering: Are Matt James and Rachael engaged? If so, are they still together amid her social media controversy, or are they both currently single? See finale spoilers about the reality TV couple below!

The leading man’s final two contestants are Rachael, 24, and Michelle Young, 27, according to Reality Steve. In the end, Matt, 29, chooses Rachael, but things get … confusing. The gossip outlet reports the season 25 couple did not get engaged during the finale. However, he noted rumors are circulating around the contestant’s hometown of Cumming, Georgia, saying the former football player did pop the question.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The current status of their relationship is also clouded by questions. Celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi received reports that Matt and Rachael have since split, while another user claimed they were still together. Either way, their romance was most likely strained amid the graphic designer’s social media controversy.

Rachael came under fire when a TikTok user accused the contestant of mistreating her while they were in high school together. The user claimed Rachael “bullied” her for “liking Black guys.” Shortly after, another TikTok video alleged the reality starlet previously “liked” racist social media posts that included the Confederate flag.

Insensitive photos of Rachael then began surfacing that showed her attending an Old South antebellum-themed fraternity party and another picture of her wearing a Native American costume.

The Georgia native has not spoken out about the controversy surrounding her, with some Bachelor Nation alums claiming her contract forbids her from speaking out until ABC approves a response.

Whether they are together or not, an insider told Life & Style Matt has been “supportive” of Rachael amid her drama. “He has to be careful what he says on social and to the media, but he definitely wants to protect her and will be there for her when she does release her statement,” explained the insider. Rachael issued a public apology on Thursday, February 11, — read it here.

When asked about the allegations surrounding his frontrunner, Matt chose to give a generic answer about the general “rumors” surrounding multiple contestants this season.

“I would say that you have to be really careful about what you are doing on social media,” the real estate analyst told Entertainment Tonight on February 2. “Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people’s lives. So, I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully, she will have her time to speak on that.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Matt and Rachael.