The total package! Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell caught Matt James’ eye the moment she stepped out of the limo on night one. Learn about the brunette beauty’s job, hometown and more below!

She’s From the South But Loves to Travel.

Rachael, 24, is from Cumming, Georgia. She’s a “southern sweetheart with a close-knit family,” according to her ABC bio, but appears to do quite a bit of traveling. Her Instagram — @rachaelkirkconnell — is full of photos from the Caribbean, Charleston, New York City and more.

She’s Well-Educated

The season 25 contestant attended Georgia College and State University and graduated in April 2019. She now works as a graphic designer. She clearly has an artistic spirit because her ABC bio says her “favorite way to pass the time is by doodling.”

She and Matt Have Something In Common

Rachael and Matt, 29, both revealed they have never been in love before. However, “she is a hopeless romantic” and “believes” the Wake Forest graduate could be her guy.

“Rachael is hoping that her love story will be something huge and life altering. She wants to look back on her life when she’s old and feel like she has made the absolute most out of every single day,” her bio reads.

That being said, she also wants a supportive partner for the good and bad times. “At the end of the day, love is what makes your life more special than others,” she told ABC. “Life can be hard and really difficult and dark at times, but if you have someone by your side that loves you more than they love themselves, that makes it all worth it in the end.”

As for Matt, he knows exactly what he’s looking for. He told Good Morning America in June he wants his future partner to have the same “qualities” his “mom embodies,” including being “selfless, honest, caring [and] compassionate.”

“Those are qualities found in women all shape, sizes and races, and it’s not a Black or white thing,” the real estate analyst said. “So, I’m hoping that when that limo pulls up there is a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

How Far Does She Make It? CAUTION: SPOILERS BELOW!



Rachael makes it to the final two, according to Reality Steve. The gossip outlet says there are rumors circulating around her hometown of Cumming that she and Matt are now engaged. However, Reality Steve notes he’s not “100% sold” on that.

Either way, Rachael has some big things in her future!