Let’s face it, waiting for the season finale of The Bachelor can be downright tiresome! After all, the reality dating series is still entertaining even if you have all the spoilers in your back pocket. With that, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about who season 25 Bachelor Matt James ends up with. Of course, because it’s so early on — the season premieres on Monday, January 4 — it’s hard to predict exactly who gets his final rose. However, we do have some major clues! To learn more, keep reading. *Warning: spoiler alert.*

Abigail Heringer gets Matt James’ first impression rose:

The 25-year-old Oregon native, who was born deaf and wears cochlear implants, catches the leading man’s eye on night one and receives the coveted first impression rose, according to Reality Steve. While not every first impression rose winner goes on to get engaged, it has certainly happened in years past.

Take season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her now-husband, Bryan Abasolo, for example. Bryan, 40, received Rachel’s first impression rose and the pair later tied the knot in August 2019.

Matt James will have 37 contestants:

According to Reality Steve, five more women are brought on to The Bachelor after viewers meet Matt’s 32 contestants. Those women include: Heather Martin, Brittany Galvin, Madison Nelson, Ryan Claytor and a mystery woman.

“There are 32 women, a record-number of women applied for Matt James. That’s how many arrive on Night 1,” longtime host Chris Harrison confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in a December 2020 interview. “There will be more than those that arrive, and I can also give you this nugget: One woman who arrives is a very, very familiar face to Bachelor Nation.” Of the five women who will be joining Matt’s group later on, the North Carolina native, 29, already knows two of them.

“It’s Heather Martin. You know, Hannah Brown’s best friend. Here’s what I know: She doesn’t show up the first night, it’s somewhere after filming is already started and she’s literally there only a few hours as Matt sends her home the same day she arrives,” Reality Steve reported. Additionally, the 25-year-old competed on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor.

As for Madison, Matt and the 27-year-old dated “for at least a couple months,” in summer 2019, Reality Steve claimed. Hmm … maybe the second time’s a charm!

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.