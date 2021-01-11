Beauty and brains! Bachelor contestant Serena Pitt is vying for Matt James’ heart during season 25. Although she’s one of the youngest ladies competing, she seems to have a good head on her shoulders and is ready to fall in love. Keep reading to see her age, job and more!

Just a Number

At 22, Serena is the youngest contestant this season besides Kit Keenan, who is one year younger. Corrinne Jones is the same age as Serena, but she was eliminated during the first rose ceremony.

However, the brunette beauty is not discouraged by the seven-year age difference between her and Matt, 29. “For as long as she can remember, Serena P. has been a believer that no matter what your age is, when you know, you know,” her ABC bio reads.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Serena Has a Cool Job

Serena is from Toronto, Canada, and attended Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario. She graduated in June 2019 and immediately started working as a brand ambassador with Cotton Candy Event Staffing Inc. Her last job listed on LinkedIn is an intern for MacIntyre Communications in her hometown of Toronto, which she started in August 2020. Her job on the reality dating show is listed as publicist.

She Loves to Travel

The Bachelor Nation babe’s Instagram — @serena_pitt — is filled with photos of her at fun locations, such as Hilton Head, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, Nashville, Tennessee, and more.

Her bio explained that she’s ready to let loose after working extremely hard up to this point in life. “Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says she has never really taken the time to pursue true love, but now, this typically logical thinker is throwing her rulebook out the window and is ready to meet the man of her dreams,” her bio reads.

What She’s Looking For

Matt seems to be a great fit for Serena, who wants “to find a man who will enjoy spending quality time with her — whether they are having beers at a low-key bar or sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors’ game.”

Her bio continues, “For her, it’s all about having fun and growing in life together. Serena P. needs a man with ambition who will be her teammate in life. He also HAS to be willing to share his food.”

How Far Does She Make It? CAUTION: SPOILERS

Fans will be seeing a lot more of Serena in the weeks to come because she makes it to Matt’s final four, according to Reality Steve.

Good luck, Serena!