From Alex Michel to Peter Weber! See Where All the Past Bachelors Are Now

As diehard fans of The Bachelor already know, the reality TV dating series is one of the most popular shows of all time. In fact, as of 2021, the hit ABC program is on its 25th season — starring Matt James — with no end in sight!

Additionally, The Bachelor has spawned spin-off series The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. There are even international versions of The Bachelor, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Of course, after so many years have gone by, viewers can’t help but wonder where all of the Bachelors are today. After all, it’s been decades since leading men like Alex Michel, Aaron Buerge, Andrew Firestone and more have graced television screens.

While more recent Bachelors like Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Colton Underwood and Peter Weber may still look the same, a lot has changed in their lives since appearing on reality TV. In fact, Peter made headlines in December 2020 after he and season 24 contestant Kelley Flanagan called it quits.

As fans may recall, things got pretty complicated for Peter on The Bachelor. In the end, the Virginia native, who first appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, had to decide between finalists Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. Although Peter ultimately proposed to Hannah after Madison sent herself home, the pair revealed they ended their engagement during the live After the Rose special. At the time, it appeared as though he and Madison were actually going to give things another shot. However, by May 2020, he and Kelley, who was eliminated in week 5, made things official.

“Love is a funny thing. It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Peter wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on New Year’s Eve. “While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

Who knows? Maybe Peter will end up back on TV looking for love!

Scroll through the gallery below to see where all the past Bachelors are today.