FX’s The Bear is one of TV’s hottest shows now that season 2 dropped and reached critical acclaim. Starring Jeremy Allen White as lead character Carmy Berzatto, fans are hoping that the comedy-drama will be renewed for a new season. So, will The Bear get a season 3?

Keep reading to get an update on the status of season 3 for The Bear.

What Is ‘The Bear’ TV Series About?

White portrays the award-winning New York City chef, Carmy, who returned to his hometown of Chicago to take over his deceased brother’s failing restaurant, The Original Beef of Chicagoland, which he later renames The Bear. Carmy must navigate how to salvage and rebuild the restaurant from the ground up with his staff, including sous chef-turned-chef-de-cuisine Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the stress of working in a kitchen quickly unfolds.

Despite the anxiety-ridden environment of running a restaurant, The Bear made sure to weave in enough dry humor that kept audiences coming back for seconds — and hopefully, thirds.

Courtesy of FX/YouTube

Will There Be a Season 3 of ‘The Bear’?

FX has not renewed the series yet for a third season, since season 2 was released on June 22, 2023, on Hulu, one year after the first season debuted.

Fans, however, are convinced that the show will be renewed thanks to the success of the second season. Both seasons 1 and 2 hold an approval rating of 100 percent by critics on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to overwhelmingly positive audience reviews.

What Happened in Season 2 of ‘The Bear’?

At the end of the second season, the restaurant is set to open with its “Friends and Family” night until chaos ensues on opening day. Nevertheless, the staff manages to pull through, and The Bear has a successful first round with the public.

However, the main characters’ personal lives start to crumble. Reeling from her stress to impress her father, Sydney becomes sick and Carmy begins to feel the trauma from his past working environment, where his former boss abused him. As he is about to greet his girlfriend, Claire (Molly Gordon), in the restaurant, Carmy hallucinates and sees his former chef, causing him to spiral.

After Carmy gets stuck in the walk-in fridge thanks to its faulty handle, Sydney has a moment of panic as the staff looks to her for guidance. While he has a moment to reflect on himself, Carmy accidentally vents to Claire that he “failed” his staff by being in a relationship with her, causing her to cry and presumably ending their romance as of now.