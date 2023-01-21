That ‘70s Show fans weren’t sure what to expect when it was announced that Netflix was producing a spinoff called That ‘90s Show, which premiered on January 19, 2023. However, positive reviews quickly proved that the new series was the perfect touch of nostalgia viewers needed after all these years. Original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama even guest-starred while the adorable parent duo, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, are part of the main cast. So, is That 90s Show getting renewed for season 2?

Keep reading to learn everything we know about a possible That 90s Show second season!

What Is ‘That ‘90s Show’ About?

The 2023 series focuses on Donna and Eric’s teenage daughter, Leia Foreman. (Eric’s Star Wars enthusiasm is no coincidence with her name). Leia visits her grandparents, Red and Kitty, in Point Place, Wisconsin, for the 4th of July but decides to stick around for the summer to hang out with her new friends, Gwen, Ozzie, Nikki, Nate and Jay, who is also the son of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Leia and Gwen become best friends, while the lead character also takes an interest in the town’s bad boy “player,” Jay. Once Leia gets a taste of the fun teen adventures with her newfound buddies, she finds it difficult to leave Wisconsin when she and Jay start dating.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘That ‘90s Show’?

The series was #1 on Netflix’s most-watched shows the weekend following its release, which is a positive sign. However, it’s still too soon for the streaming giant to decide whether it should renew the show for a second season.

What Has the ‘That ‘70s Show’ Cast Said About the Spinoff?

During a July 2022 interview with Variety, Ashton opened up about how he and his wife “were contemplating” their return to the small town-based show. However, they ultimately decided to give it a shot, crediting That 70s Show for their success.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this,’” he told the outlet. “We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Mila was also hyped about the spinoff, telling the outlet at the time, “Anyone who has ever watched or loved That ’70s Show will be really happy with it.”

Why Isn’t Hyde in ‘That ‘90s Show’?

Actor Danny Masterson is the only original cast member who is not featured or mentioned on the new show due to the rape allegations against him. He was charged in July 2020 with three counts of rape after a three-year investigation, being accused of raping one woman in 2001 and two others in 2003. His trial took place in November 2022 but was declared a mistrial after the jury could not come to a decision. The jury selection for the actor’s retrial is scheduled for March 29, 2023.