Colorful confusion! Netflix viewers are stymied on how to watch Kaleidoscope in chronological order since the streaming platform plays out the episodes in any order it chooses for fans. With the exception of its final segment titled, “White: The Heist,” the new miniseries is delivered to individual consumers out of the order that the plot takes place during a 25-year period.

In addition to segment title, each episode is accompanied with a color, similar to a real kaleidoscope: yellow, green, blue, orange, violet, red, pink and white. Avid fans want to know the best way they can view the show, as the order they watch it in can affect their opinion about the story and its characters.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the 2023 series in chronological order.

What Is ‘Kaleidoscope’ About?

Main character Ray Vernon, a.k.a Leo Pap, leads a group of thieves plotting to steal $7 billion while using a huge category 4 hurricane as their cover.

Since the show takes place over the course of 25 years, the episode titled “Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist” unravels what Vernon was doing long before his heist took place.

Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2022

Who Is in the ‘Kaleidoscope’ Cast?

The cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Giancarlo Esposito, whom AMC viewers recognize as villain Gustavo Fring from the hit crime series Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul.

Other famous faces in the crew include Jai Courtney, whom fans saw as the brutal Eric in the Divergent film series as well as Captain Boomerang in the Suicide Squad movies, and Tati Gabrielle, who recently starred alongside Tom Holland in Uncharted.

How to Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ in Chronological Order

While Netflix doesn’t play the episodes according to the time each takes place in, viewers can watch the show in chronological order by starting with “Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist.”

Next, fans should watch “Green: 7 Years Before the Heist,” followed by “Yellow: 6 Weeks Before the Heist,” “Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist,” “Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist,” “White: The Heist,” “Red: The Morning After The Heist” and “Pink: 6 Months After” if they want to watch it in chronological order.

What Is the Best Way to Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’?

Despite now knowing the chronological order of the episodes, there are many different opinions on which order is the best way to watch the show.

If fans want to meet Ray’s heist team, they can start with the “Yellow” episode. In this segment, viewers will see Ray start to enact his longtime-planned criminal operation by recruiting a full group, which consists of specific roles designed for each member.

The official Netflix Twitter account also had suggestions for its viewers on where to start and end the series by sharing a grid photo of a few cast members, each one appearing alongside a specific ordered list of episodes.

“I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to,” the streamer tweeted on January 2.

Kaleidoscope premiered on Netflix on Sunday, January 1, to kick off the new year.