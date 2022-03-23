Find Out the ‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Salaries and Net Worths: Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and More!

Whether you’re a fan of period dramas or not, there’s a good chance you watched season 1 of Bridgerton. After Netflix released the Shonda Rhimes series in December 2020, it quickly became one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows … ever. 82 million households streamed Bridgerton worldwide and it received an impressive 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

With that, it’s no surprise Bridgerton was picked up for a second season, available to stream on Friday, March 25! Although it’s unclear exactly how much the actors on Bridgerton receive per episode, it costs a lot of money to produce the show. In fact, according to multiple outlets, each episode in season 1 had a budget of $7 million.

Moreover, Bridgerton‘s Lady Whistledown narrator, Julie Andrews, reportedly received over $1.5 million just to voice the British gossip columnist.

Whereas season 1 of Bridgerton focused on Daphne Bridgerton, played by actress Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon Basset, played by actor Regé-Jean Page, season 2 will follow Anthony Bridgerton, played by actor Jonathan Bailey, on his quest to find a wife.

While Phoebe will make a few appearances as Daphne in the show’s second chapter, Regé-Jean will not be on season 2. Regé-Jean was offered a returning role as a guest star for three to five episodes with a salary of $50,000.00 for each episode, per the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on,” Regé-Jean told Variety in an April 2021 interview.

“I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” the U.K. native added. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

Naturally, fans were devastated to learn Regé-Jean wouldn’t be a part of season 2. After all, The Duke swooned audiences around the world! However, Shonda Rhimes assured she knows what she’s doing! “That was the plan: come and do one season as The Duke,” the award-winning producer also told Variety. “Anything else that was extra and wasn’t really the plan when we started wasn’t the plan when we finished.”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the Bridgerton cast’s salaries and net worths.