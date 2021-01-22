If you’re anything like the millions of folks who binge-watched over the 2020 Christmas holiday, you can’t get enough of the new Netflix series Bridgerton. Luckily for fans of the show, it will be returning for season 2! Read on to learn everything we know about the highly anticipated second season.

On January 21, 2021, series creator Chris Van Dusen revealed on The Today Show that the beloved program would be getting a second season — and he even dished that the upcoming episodes would shift focus from Regé-Jean Page‘s Simon the Duke and Phoebe Dynevor‘s Daphne, who are now the married Duke and Duchess of Hastings.

“We’re really going to be [focusing on] the eldest Bridgerton brother next season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey,” the showrunner explained on the morning talk show. “We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

The show’s head writer also noted that there will be tons of new faces to meet when the series comes back. “We have a bunch of new characters we are going to be introducing,” he revealed. “Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.”

When asked if Daphne and Simon would be featured on the upcoming season, Van Dusen seemed certain the pair would remain the cornerstone of the series. “I hope so,” he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “They are the Duke and Duchess now, but in my mind, they will always be Bridgertons, and I think they will always be a part of the show.”

Van Dusen also confirmed the show would start shooting again in London in the spring, but with the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many countries, it remains to be seen if production will be pushed back. Either way, we can’t wait to venture back to the regency era with Lady Whistledown in the near future!