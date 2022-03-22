If you’re a fan of Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton, then you already know Queen Charlotte, played by actress Golda Rosheuvel, is one of the most fascinating characters on the series. In addition to her affinity for drama and grandiose hairstyles, one of the Queen’s, er, quirks, definitely leaves fans scratching their heads. In a handful of Bridgerton scenes, Queen Charlotte can be seen snorting a brown powder. So, what exactly is Queen Charlotte putting up her nose? It’s called snuff!

Snuff is a smokeless form of tobacco popular among royals in 19th century England — a.k.a. the period Bridgerton takes place in — and Queen Charlotte is all about it. In fact, during a December 2020 interview with the U.K.’S Express, Golda described the Queen as “wealthy, dirty rich, addicted to snuff, devoted to her family, loves gossip and she is divinely in love with her husband who is slowly going mad.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Wealthy is putting it mildly! The Queen’s outfits on Bridgerton, as well as her hairstyles, are impossibly ornate. “I get emotional talking about it because I feel so blessed to have been a body for our costume designer Ellen Mirojnick. Her design and her eye are quite extraordinary, and the costume makers painstakingly designed and stitched all of this together,” Golda gushed.

“I knew very early on that the remit for the Queen was that she didn’t have any continuity. Every single shot that you see her in, she’s in something different,” the Lady Macbeth star said. “All of her costumes are original, but the pieces of each costume also come out and fit together with other pieces. That was really interesting and drove the character choices as well in terms of the gaudiness of the society, her wealth and how the people in that society perceive her.”

Although the cast of Bridgerton saw some changes in season 2 — we’ll miss you, Regé-Jean Page! — Queen Charlotte will be front and center causing all sorts of high-society trouble!

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 25.