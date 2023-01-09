Order up! The Bear is headed back to Hulu for a second season with Jeremy Allen White reprising his role as Carmy.

The fan-favorite series premiered via the streaming service in June 2021, and immediately made headlines as the Shameless alum showed off his acting skills in a cramped Chicago kitchen alongside other notable names, including Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Ayo Edebiri. After his older brother Michael dies and leaves him with a failing restaurant, Carmy moves back to the Windy City where he quickly takes the restaurant reins.

As for the actor himself, Jeremy was reluctant to take the role — which has since launched him to a new level of stardom.

“I was definitely having a lot of doubt when I was finishing Shameless,” the New York native admitted to GQ in July 2022. “I think that was something Carmy was really struggling with, too. We kind of found each other at a similar place. He knew he’s really gifted at this thing, but he could be painfully insecure about his abilities as well. I was feeling a little insecure at the end, too.”

But that being said, he took the role and now The Bear is gearing up for a second season. Keep reading for everything to know about season 2, including release date, cast and more.

Will ‘The Bear’ Get a Season 2?

In July 2022, a month after the show originally premiered, The Bear was given a second season on Hulu.

“The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations,” Eric Schrier, FX entertainment president, shared in a statement at the time. “We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.”

Which ‘The Bear’ Stars Are Returning for Season 2?

Nothing has been officially announced, however, it can be assumed that the main stars will reprise their roles for another run.

When Will ‘The Bear’ Season 2 Premiere?

No season 2 premiere date has been announced just yet.

What Did Jeremy Allen White Say About Season 2?

Fans are hoping for Jeremy’s Carmy to find love with Ayo’s Sydney — and he’s not really here for it.

“This is my first time, just in recent weeks, even thinking about anything going on with anybody. I hope for Sydney’s sake that’s not going to be explored in later seasons,” the actor told W Magazine in July 2022. “I just love their relationship [as it is]: the amount of respect they have for one another, and that they have a shared history, even if it’s not together. They’ve been through similar traumas and they really see one another. To add romance or sexuality would monkey up what I enjoy about their relationship.”