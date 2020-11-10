From Trista Sutter to Clare Crawley! See Where All the Bachelorettes Are Today

When it comes to reality TV shows, few programs have had the lasting power of The Bachelorette. In fact, as of 2020, the hit ABC series is on its 16th season with no end in sight!

Of course, the premise of The Bachelorette is entertaining in and of itself. We mean, 30 men vying after one woman’s heart is bound to captivate a couple of million viewers. However, it’s really the leading ladies that make the show special.

Over the years, The Bachelorette has seen some incredible women, including the original Bachelorette Trista Sutter in 2003, and newcomers like Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay and Hannah Brown.

That said, no Bachelorette in the history of the franchise made waves quite like Clare Crawley. Life & Style exclusively broke the news that the California native and contestant Dale Moss got engaged after less than 12 days of filming. Clare “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” because she had “already fallen in love.”

Fast forward to episode 4 in November 2020, and fans finally got to see Dale get down on one knee and propose to Clare. Thankfully, the network was able to secure a new Bachelorette willing to take over Clare’s contestants and finish out the season. Enter: Tayshia Adams.

Believe it or not, the Bachelor in Paradise alum had just 48 hours to pack her bags and replace Clare at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California. “I got the phone call and it was more so just, like, ‘Hey, you’re the girl’ and I was like, ‘I got you’ and I was there,” Tayshia detailed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After agreeing to become the Bachelorette, Tayshia couldn’t help but have a mini celebration. “Number one, I have to go run a mile because I just ate two jelly donuts,” she recalled. “Number two, I have to scream into a pillow because what the hell just happened? And number three, I have to call my mom.”

We can’t wait to see how her journey unfolds. In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see where all the past Bachelorettes are today.