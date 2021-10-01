There’s a new wrinkle in Clare Crawley and Dale Moss‘ latest breakup. The former Bachelorette tagged Bachelor in Paradise star, Abigail Heringer, in a post about how she was choosing not to speak out about her situation with Dale. It sparked fan speculation that Abigail might have had something to do with Clare’s split from her now-former fiancé.

A source told Us Weekly that Dale and Abigail previously “hooked up” long before Paradise began and Abigail told her pals that she “was under the impression that he and Clare weren’t serious” anymore. The insider added that Clare found out about the alleged hookup via internet rumors on September 30, when she shared her Instagram post, and that Abigail was the one who untagged herself.

A source close to Dale tells Life and Style that, “The rumors that Dale and Abigail hooked up couldn’t be further from the truth and are 100 percent false. Dale and Abigail met once back in April in NYC after a flag football game with other Bachelor contestants.”

Reps for Abigail and Clare did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment regarding the fan speculation.

“I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…” Clare began a September 30 Instagram post, showing a photo holding onto her mother’s hand.

“I’m choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want,” the 40-year-old continued.

“What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I’m going through a lot with healing from my recent (breast implant removal) surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now. So, my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I’m sharing today,” she revealed.

Then, Clare’s message became a big more cryptic and seemed to be directed at people she chose not to name. “I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain and stand by me through thick and thin. ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades,” Clare wrote, adding, “actions speak for themselves.”

The gossip site Deux Moi and several fans picked up on the fact that Clare had tagged Abigail in her original post before the tag was removed.

Us Weekly reported on September 28 that Clare and Dale had ended their romance for good. “It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time,” a source told the publication. “They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

There has been no evidence so far that Clare and Abigail know each other, which makes the former Bachelorette tagging Abigail in her breakup response post even more curious. While Clare didn’t come out and say she and Dale were done, she did stop following him on Instagram. However, the hairdresser hasn’t deleted his photos from her page at this time.

Abigail competed for Matt James‘ love on season 25 of The Bachelor. She’s currently starring on Bachelor in Paradise, where her relationship with Noah Erb looks like it’s hanging in the balance.