The Shortest Engagements in the History of ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Will Make Your Head Spin

First comes love, then comes fame, then comes a short-lived engagement? That’s pretty much the formula for most couples on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. After Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss‘ quickie courtship, we’re wondering if true love even exists anymore on this show.

And some stars — we’re looking at you, Emily Maynard — have the privilege of having two failed engagements from the franchise. With 39 combined seasons from the shows (not including Bachelor in Paradise or Bachelor Pad because LOL those stats are even worse), only a handful of Bachelor couples have actually made it down the aisle. And with stats like those, the odds are not on the side of these couples.

Keep scrolling to see the shortest Bachelor engagements.