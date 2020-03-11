What a ~finasco~! Bachelor Nation applauded Hannah Ann Sluss’ shady post about Peter Weber following their broken engagement during the Bachelor finale on March 10. “Flyin’ solo,” the contestant wrote after her split from the leading man to accompany a photo of her dressed like a pilot (LOL). “No turbulence accepted. PERIOD.” Her fellow franchise alums rallied to support her.

“You’re amazing. So, so stinking proud of ya,” Hannah Godwin wrote. “You deserve the world.” Ali Fedotowsky also noted how “proud” she was while Vanessa Grimaldi added applause emojis in the comments.

Courtesy of Hannah Sluss Facebook

Plenty of season 24 contestants also chimed in. “This is quite literally the best thing I’ve ever seen come across my feed,” Victoria Fuller gushed. “You grew your wings tonight, baby girl!! So proud of you! Keep your head up,” Natasha Parker noted. “Your momma is PROUDDD!” Kelley Flanagan cheered.

Despite having her heart broken, the 23-year-old did not let her ex, 28, off the hook when they reunited on After the Final Rose. “Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people,” the model said. “You told me things that kept me with you.” She added that she felt “blindsided” because he “downplayed” the way Madison Prewett ended up eliminating herself prior to decision day.

ABC

Hannah Ann then revealed that he wanted to get “closure” from ex Hannah Brown after he got down on one knee and reached out to the Knoxville native’s parents after their split. “The most hurtful part is that you didn’t respect me enough to just have that open conversation with me,” she admitted.



The pair ended things because the California resident’s feelings didn’t match hers. “I want so badly to give you everything, give you my entire heart,” he said. “That’s everything you deserve, and I can’t do that. I’m so sorry.”

Hannah Ann was crushed. “You took away from me my first engagement,” she snapped back. “You took that away from me because I trusted you because that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

ABC

Peter rekindled things with Madi, but they’re still on shaky ground. They admitted on ATFR that they’re taking things “one day a time” and simply dating.

One thing is for sure: Hannah Ann has one bright future ahead!