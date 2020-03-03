She was missed! Bachelor contestant Natasha Parker was noticeably missing from the Women Tell All special on March 2. Peter Weber was confronted by many of his former flames, including Victoria Paul, Victoria Fuller, Kelsey Weier and Alayah Benavidez. Where was Natasha? The NYC native, who finished in the top five during the pilot’s season, seemingly skipped the event.

That’s not to say she’s on the outs with Bachelor Nation. “Some people leave home and decide to spread fun where ever they go,” she captioned a photo with fellow contestants Lexi Buchanan and Sarah Coffin on February 29.

ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Kelley Flanagan was also nowhere to be found, but she was reportedly not invited by production, according to Reality Steve. As for Natasha, it’s still unclear why there wasn’t a chair for her. Fans were equally bummed that the 31-year-old was not present for the drama-filled special.

“Natasha and Kelley, the two most level headed ones there, aren’t there for the [Women Tell All]?” one tweet read. “Sad that the two mature women aren’t at the Women Tell All to keep everyone from yelling like 5-year-olds,” another person added. “Chris Harrison said all of our ‘favorite women are back.’ … If that’s true, where are Natasha and Kelley??” a separate user wrote.

ABC

The gorgeous contestant brought beauty and brains to season 24 and always kept it real with the leading man. However, her relationship with Peter simply developed a bit too slow.

At this point, Peter is in deep with his final two contestants — Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett. He sent Victoria Fuller home after fantasy suite dates during an emotional rose ceremony. “I just want you to know that you all have a piece of my heart,” he confessed to his final three ladies. “This, right now, is absolutely destroying me.”

Peter’s journey to find love is still raging on, but Natasha is beginning a brand new chapter. We can’t wait to see what big things are on the horizon for her!