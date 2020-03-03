Emotional reunion! Bachelor star Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller reunited on the Women Tell All special after their heartbreaking split. The brunette beauty was sent home after fantasy suite dates in lieu of Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Victoria, 26, admitted that she got “in her own way” during her relationship with the leading man, and she “pushed him away.” As far as accusations that she was responsible for breaking up marriages, the brunette beauty said those things were “absolutely not” true. Once she came face-to-face with her ex, the VB native apologized “for putting [him] through hell.”

ABC

However, there didn’t appear to be any saltiness between the two. “I really do feel good about our relationship and our growth and what both of us took from it,” Peter said. “I adore you,” Victoria gushed. “The love that was there was real to me.”

The 28-year-old was extremely emotional during the last rose ceremony before the finale. “I just want you to know that you all have a piece of my heart,” he confessed to his final three ladies. “This, right now, is absolutely destroying me.”

ABC

Stakes were especially high since the leading man revealed that he was falling in love with all three of his finalists prior to the rose ceremony. Although things were tense between Peter and Madison after he admitted that he was “intimate” with another contestant during their sex talk, he opted to have her meet his family. He explained to Victoria that his heart was “farther” along with the other ladies.

“I just want you to know how real everything was with you,” he told her after she was eliminated. “I swear to God, Victoria, I was falling in love with you. … When I was waking up with you the next morning, all of that was so real.”

Victoria replied that she felt “stupid,” but Peter reminded her that she “put [her] heart out there.”

“I’m just sad,” the Virginia Beach native said in a private interview after the heartbreaking split. “I was just hoping to find love. Isn’t that what anyone is hoping for?” She was also concerned that Madi “changed” how the leading man felt about her. “I just don’t want him to regret any decisions he’s made,” she added.

Time will tell what’s next for Victoria.