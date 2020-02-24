It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for — fantasy suite dates! Bachelor star Peter Weber gets intimate with two ladies while they are in Australia, but one woman is not pleased with his actions. Caution: Spoilers for the season 24 finale are below, continue at your own risk!

After the rose ceremony, Madison, 23, told the pilot, 28, that if he were to sleep with someone else, it would be really hard for her, Reality Steve reported. “So, what are you saying? If I were to spend the night with someone else, this isn’t something you could do?” he asked the contestant. Ultimately, the brunette beauty told him “actions speak louder than words” and that is how they left it before they headed down under.

Meanwhile, the final three contestants — Madison, Hannah Ann, 23, and Victoria F., 26, — all room together while abroad, unlike other seasons. From there, Madison told Hannah Ann she is saving herself for marriage.

ABC

Later on, during dinner, Madison told Peter she’s a virgin, and she “wouldn’t be able to say yes to an engagement and move forward” if he’s slept with the other women. “So, you’d throw this all away if something happened with the other women?” Peter replied. While Madison didn’t want to ask him the dirty details, the reality star admitted he has been intimate with the other women. In response, the Alabama native excused herself and walked away from the table. Even though Peter has not yet confirmed it, it would make sense that he would have slept with Victoria and Hannah Ann because Madison is a virgin.

It’s no surprise Peter took the next steps in both of his relationships since he admitted early on that sex is “very important” when it comes to dating someone. “I don’t know why there’s a taboo because it’s part of the relationship,” he said.

Of course, Peter made headlines on Hannah Brown’s season when it was revealed the former couple had sex multiple times in the windmill. “I was a little dishonest about something,” the 25-year-old said on After the Final Rose in August 2019. “Since it’s out there, and I did say something that Peter and I did it twice — it was actually four times!”

However, the handsome hunk later revealed he didn’t appreciate Hannah’s confession. “A whole part of my life has just been blown up in public. My private life is my private life, and I don’t like that it defines me,” he told People in December 2019. “I understand that it came out, and I know people have had fun with it, and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill. And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.”

ABC

Will Peter find his wife? Will it be the most dramatic conclusion yet? Only a few more weeks until the truth is revealed!