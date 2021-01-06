The Worst Couples in Bachelor Nation History That We Still Can’t Wrap Our Heads Around

Happily ever … never! There have been some truly tragic couples in Bachelor Nation history. Through the years, fans have witnessed broken engagements, contestants who faked feelings and love connections that were just simply never going to happen. From watching the trainwreck of Colton Underwood and Tia Booth trying to sort through their emotions on Bachelor in Paradise to Josh Murray and basically everyone he came in contact with, there have been many duos who made us raise an eyebrow throughout the seasons.

Staying together in Bachelor Nation is no easy task, considering the short amount of time the contestants have to get to know each other and the scrutiny their relationships are under following the show. Former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky spoke with Life & Style about why it’s nearly impossible to find The One in the reality dating franchise.

“The pressure of the show is hard,” the season 6 leading lady explained in 2019. “You’re set up for failure. You really are. The people that make it are lucky.”

Although the show encourages its leads and contestants to date outside their “type,” it also poses the risk of finding no one. “If I put you in a room with 25 guys or girls, and said, ‘You’re going to marry one of these people.’ What are the chances of that? Not good, right? I always say, the Bachelor or the Bachelorette should have a say in the 25 contestants,” Ali added.

Other times, couples fall in love during the show but their romance is not built to last in the real world. Season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber experienced this with runner-up Madison Prewett. The pilot got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale but broke things off shortly after because he still had feelings for Madi.

Peter’s family fiercely objected to their relationship given they had different faiths, social lives, ideas about sex and seemed to want different things for their futures. The two reunited on After the Final Rose and said they were taking things one day at a time but revealed their “mutual” breakup three days later.

“I felt terrible about that, I really did. I felt guilty, because I felt like I was a part of that, and it was a terrible feeling,” Chris Harrison told girlfriend Lauren Zima during an Instagram Live following the explosive ATFR with Peter’s family. “They just had so many obstacles to overcome. In the best of circumstances, with what happened with the family, that was just way too much for anybody to handle. So understandably, and probably the best thing to just go their separate ways, to be honest.”

Keep scrolling to see the worst couples to ever grace our television screens.